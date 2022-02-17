New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th
ARCB, AAPL, COWN, FELE, and DHI have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 17, 2022.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Apple Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group COWN: This company that provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Franklin Electric Co. FELE: This global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
