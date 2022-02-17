Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th

ARCB, AAPL, COWN, FELE, and DHI have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 17, 2022.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Cowen Group COWN: This company that provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Franklin Electric Co. FELE: This global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Will ETFs Gain From Improving US Industrial Output in January?

Stocks

Focusing on the Retail Sector as Q4 Earnings Season Winds Down

Sheraz Mian

Stocks

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Read More

Latest on United States

Entrepreneurs

4 Simple Psychology Hacks That Will Help You Better Connect with People Over Zoom

Ishan Goel

Ishan Goel

Growth Strategies

How to Prepare for Difficult Client Conversations

Hila Levy-Loya

Hila Levy-Loya

Entrepreneurs

How the Next Industrial Revolution Will Impact Our Future

Ed Macha

Ed Macha

Read More