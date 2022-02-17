Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Should You Buy Deere & Company (DE) Ahead of Earnings?

Deere & Company (DE) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Deere & Company DE may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.

- Zacks

That is because Deere & Company is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for DE in this report.

In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at $2.50 per share for DE, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for DE, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +9.75% heading into earnings season.

Deere & Company Price and EPS Surprise

Deere & Company Price and EPS Surprise

Deere & Company price-eps-surprise | Deere & Company Quote

Why is this Important?

A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).

Given that DE has a Zacks Rank #3 and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for Deere & Company and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Deere & Company (DE): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

Written By

More About Stocks

Stocks

Will ETFs Gain From Improving US Industrial Output in January?

Stocks

Focusing on the Retail Sector as Q4 Earnings Season Winds Down

Sheraz Mian

Stocks

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Read More

Latest on United States

Entrepreneurs

4 Simple Psychology Hacks That Will Help You Better Connect with People Over Zoom

Ishan Goel

Ishan Goel

Growth Strategies

How to Prepare for Difficult Client Conversations

Hila Levy-Loya

Hila Levy-Loya

Entrepreneurs

How the Next Industrial Revolution Will Impact Our Future

Ed Macha

Ed Macha

Read More