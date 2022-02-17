Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q4 Earnings Miss, '22 View Solid

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC reported mixed results for fourth-quarter 2021. The company’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.67% and its sales surpassed the same by 1.80%.

Non-GAAP earnings in the quarter under review were 67 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. The bottom line declined 11.8% from the year-ago figure of 76 cents, as supply-chain woes, labor problems, and high costs and expenses more than offset the impacts of sales growth.

In 2021, the company’s non-GAAP earnings were $3.22 per share, increasing 11.8% year over year. The bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31.

- Zacks

Revenue Details

In the reported quarter, Altra Industrial’s revenues were $469.8 million, reflecting an increase of 3.7% from the year-ago number. Organic sales in the reported quarter expanded 4.1%, driven by healthy end-market businesses,including factory automation, specialty machinery, turf & garden, agriculture, construction and material handling. Foreign currency translation left a negative impact of 0.4%.

Also, the company’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $462 million.

On a geographical basis, AIMC’s organic sales expanded 12.4% year over year in North America and increased 10.6% in Europe. However, sales in the Asia Pacific/Rest of World decreased 20.2%.

Altra Industrial reports revenues under two heads — Automation & Specialty and Power Transmission Technologies. A brief snapshot of the segmental sales is provided below:

Revenues generated from Power Transmission Technologies amounted to $233.7 million, increasing 12.4% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter expanded 13% year over year.

Automation & Specialty’s sales were $237.1 million in the fourth quarter, down 3.9% from the year-ago reported quarter. Organic sales decreased 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

In 2021, the company’s revenues totaled $1.9 billion, increasing 10.1% year over year. Also, its yearly sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Altra Industrial’s cost of sales increased 7.1% year over year to $311.9 million. Notably, the cost of sales represented 66.4% of net sales. Non-GAAP gross profit was $157.9 million, down 2.5% year over year. The gross margin (non-GAAP) decreased 210 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.6%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) increased 7% year over year to $73.7 million and represented 15.7% of net sales. Research and development expenses (non-GAAP) were $16.4 million versus $15.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $87.2 million, the margin being 18.6%. The non-GAAP operating income in the reported quarter decreased 12.9% year over year to $67.8 million, with the non-GAAP operating margin decreasing 280 bps to 14.4%.

The company suffered from the adverse impacts of inflation, labor shortages and supply-chain headwinds.

Net interest expenses totaled $45 million in the reported quarter, reflecting an increase from $17.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fourth quarter of 2021, Altra Industrial’s cash and cash equivalents were $246.1 million, decreasing 4.2% from $256.8 million recorded in the last reported quarter. Long-term debt was $1,401 million, reflecting an8.6% increase from $1,289.7 million in the last reported quarter.

In 2021, the company repaid $1,030 million of borrowings under its term-loan facility and $5 million under the revolving credit facility. Borrowings amounted to $400 million from the term-loan facility and $610 million under the revolving credit facility.

In 2021, it generated net cash of $217 million from operating activities, down 17.3% from the previous year. Capital invested for purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $40.6 million, increasing 20.5% year over year. Non-GAAP free cash flow (adjusted) was $176.4 million versus $263.5 million in the previous year.

In 2021, the company paid out dividends amounting to $18.3 million, down from $27.8 million distributed in the previous year.

A week ago, AIMC’s board of directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of 8 cents per share to shareholders of record as of Mar 17, 2022. The disbursement will be made on Apr 4.

Also, on the same day, the company signed an agreement to divest its Jacobs Vehicle Systems business for $325 million to Cummins Inc. Pending the receipt of regulatory approvals and the fulfillment of customary closing conditions, the company expects the divestiture to be complete by 2022-end.

Outlook

Altra Industrial believes that healthy demand, effective pricing and synergies from buyouts will be beneficial in the quarter ahead. However, supply-chain issues, along with inflation and labor problems, are concerning for the first half of 2022.

For 2022, the company anticipates sales of $2,025-$2,065 million. Organic sales growth is predicted to be 5-7%.

Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $3.55-$3.70 and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is likely to be $410-$425 million. The tax rate is anticipated to be 21-23%.

Cash flow from operations is expected to be $245-$275 million for 2022, while capital expenditure is likely to be $45-$50 million. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) is predicted to be $200-$225 million.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote Zacks Rank & Other Important Earnings Releases With a market capitalization of $3.2 billion, Altra Industrial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Three companies from the Zacks Industrial Products sector to soon report results are discussed below:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23, after market close.

IR reported better-than-expected results in the last four quarters, the earnings surprise being 19.78%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingersoll’s fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days.

Colfax Corporation CFX is slated to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 22, before market open.

In the last four quarters, the company recorded better-than-expected results thrice and in-line results once. Colfax pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.64%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFX’s fourth-quarter earnings has decreased 1.7% in the past 60 days.

Barnes Group Inc. B is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 18, before market open.

Barnes Group reported better-than-expected results in the last four quarters, the earnings beat being 10.99%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B’s fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barnes Group, Inc. (B): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Colfax Corporation (CFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research