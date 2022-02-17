Is Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG). SAMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.75, which compares to its industry's average of 12.47. SAMG's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.13 and as low as 7.90, with a median of 8.75, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that SAMG has a P/B ratio of 2.22. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.54. SAMG's P/B has been as high as 2.38 and as low as 1.85, with a median of 2.13, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SAMG has a P/S ratio of 1.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.88.

Finally, our model also underscores that SAMG has a P/CF ratio of 10.63. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. SAMG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.93. Over the past year, SAMG's P/CF has been as high as 15.35 and as low as 9.50, with a median of 10.74.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Silvercrest Asset Management Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SAMG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

