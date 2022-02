Estimado británico: ¿Cómo preparo a mi diseñador de marca para el éxito?

Brit Morin is the founder and CEO of Brit + Co , a modern lifestyle and education company providing classes, content, products and experiences geared towards women with a creative spirit and a do-it-herself attitude. With an engaged community of tens of millions of women per month, products distributed in mass retail stores nationwide, and millions of online class enrollments, Brit + Co is the leading destination for learning and discovery among females.

In June 2020 she launched Selfmade, a highly interactive 10 week digital women’s entrepreneurship course, helping women to launch businesses or grow existing ones.

Morin is a chart-topping podcaster, hosting the show Teach Me Something New in collaboration with iHeartRadio. She’s also author of the bestselling book, Homemakers: A Domestic Handbook for the Digital Generation and is a regular lifestyle expert on Good Morning America, the Today Show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, Rachael Ray and more.

As of June 2020, Brit added venture capitalist to her resume, helping to start the fund, Offline Ventures, as a managing partner. She invests in early stage companies in various sectors that seek to make our offline lives better.