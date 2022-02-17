Genuine Parts (GPC) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Genuine Parts Company GPC reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, up 17.8% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 per share. Robust sales growth coupled with ongoing gross-margin improvement initiatives and expenses control actions in response to inflationary cost pressure lead to this outperformance.

The company reported net sales of $4,803 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,675 million. The top line is also higher than the year-ago quarter’s $4,252 million. The upside resulted from 11.3% growth in comparable sales and a 1.9% benefit from acquisitions, partly offset by an unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.

Segmental Performance

The Automotive segment’s net totaled $3,190 million in the reported quarter, up 13.1% year over year on the back of comparable sales growth and acquisition benefits. The segment’s comparable sales rose 10.6% year over year for the fourth quarter. The operating profit increased 10.7% year over year to $266 million.

The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales rose 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1,613 million on comparable sales growth and a favorable impact from foreign currency translation. The segment’s comparable sales climbed 12.5% during the reported quarter. The operating profit climbed 15.3% from the prior-year quarter to $154 million.

Financial Performance

Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents worth $715 million at the end of 2021 compared with $990 million at 2020-end. The long-term debt declined to $2,409 million in 2021 from the $2,517 million recorded in 2020. The company generated a free cash flow of $992 million in 2021.

2022 Guidance

Genuine Parts projects revenues from the automotive and industrial sales to witness a year-over-year uptick of 4-6% and 20-22%. Overall sales growth is projected in the range of 9% to 11%. The full-year adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $7.45-$7.60. The operating cash flow is expected between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion. Free cash flow is projected in the band of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.

