Finding The Funding
Are you still working full time? Can you start your business part time and still collect your salary? Or can you land a part-time position while you launch your business?
Have you tried tapping family and friends? If you do, be sure to put everything in writing and treat it as a business arrangement.
If you own a home, you might consider a home equity loan. In these cases, banks either provide a lump sum or a standing line of credit.
Some entrepreneurs find credit cards are a good way to get instant cash for equipment or inventory. But be sure to use these wisely, because the interest can mount up quickly.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ