Finding The Funding

Some places to look

July 2, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you still working full time? Can you start your business part time and still collect your salary? Or can you land a part-time position while you launch your business?

Have you tried tapping family and friends? If you do, be sure to put everything in writing and treat it as a business arrangement.

If you own a home, you might consider a home equity loan. In these cases, banks either provide a lump sum or a standing line of credit.

Some entrepreneurs find credit cards are a good way to get instant cash for equipment or inventory. But be sure to use these wisely, because the interest can mount up quickly.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ