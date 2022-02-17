What's in Store for Teladoc's (TDOC) Q4 Earnings?

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 22, 2022, after the market closes.

- Zacks

Q4 Earnings & Revenue Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teladoc Health’s fourth-quarter loss of 59 cents per share indicates a deterioration from the loss of 27 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for sales of $547 million suggests a 42.8% rise from the year-ago period’s reported figure of $383 million.

TDOC is expected to have gained from substantial revenue growth and an uptick in visits, partly offset by escalating costs in the to-be-reported quarter.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the fourth-quarter earnings announcement.



Factors to Note

Revenues are likely to have gained from higher Access Fee revenues. The increase in access fee revenues might have been primarily led by the acquisitions of Livongo and InTouch Health, both of which generate a chunk of revenues from the subscription access fees and growth in direct-to-consumer mental health, which is sold on a subscription basis.

TDOC is also well-poised for growth owing to virtual care business. Given the current situation, demand for virtual care or telehealth care is here to stay. For the fourth quarter, management expected revenues of $536-$546 million (per the last earnings call). The same is likely to indicate an upside of 40-42% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Management also declared that it expects total paid membership in the band of 52.5-53.5 million. It also projects total visits of 3.9-4.1 million in the to-be-reported quarter.



Per management’s fourth-quarter guidance, adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $69-$74 million.

Total expenses are expected to have escalated in the quarter, primarily due to higher advertising and marketing, sales, technology and development, legal and regulatory, acquisition and integration-related costs as well as general and administrative expenses.

Earnings Surprise History

Teladoc Health’s bottom line beat estimates in two of the last four quarters (missing the mark on the remaining two occasions), the average surprise being 23.34%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Teladoc Health this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Teladoc Health has an Earnings ESP of +9.83%.

Zacks Rank: Teladoc Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering from the medical space with the perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming releases.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO has an Earnings ESP of +2.84% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, currently. ALBO will report its fourth-quarter results on Feb 24.

The Joint Corp. JYNT has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. JYNT will deliver its fourth-quarter results on Feb 24.

Xencor, Inc. XNCR has an Earnings ESP of +325.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. XNCR is set to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb 22.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xencor, Inc. (XNCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Joint Corp. (JYNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Albireo Pharma (ALBO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research