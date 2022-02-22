Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Serial entrepreneur Josh Snow shows the power of an on-site visit to understand and elevate a business.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Josh Snow returns to this week’s episode of Going Public to share details about his latest travels where he met all of our founders in person. We hear about his visit to Hammitt headquarters in Hermosa Beach, CA, to Miami where he sits down with the ladies of PROVEN, and his trip back to his own hometown in Phoenix AZ to see the team at NGT-Academy

Watch the sixth episode right now by clicking here.

This week we meet an actual student from NGT Academy whose post-military story will touch your heart.

We also learn about why TREBEL is excited about music superstars Maluma, Pitbull, JBalvin and Bad Bunny and a potential opportunity to quickly scale their user growth. 

Jeff Hoffman also returns this week to check on the progress of PROVEN. Will he consider a very special offer from founders Ming and Amy?

Finally, can chief cheerleader Tony Drockton convince billionaire Chris Burch to invest in Hammitt?

New episodes stream Tuesdays on Entrepreneur.com. Follow Going Public on Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin, YouTube.

Disclosures 

Hammitt Offering Circular 

PROVEN Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular 

NGT Academy Offering Circular

Written By

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

More About Success

ent-o Insider

Why You Should Go Searching for Brutally Negative Feedback

Daniel Priestley

Daniel Priestley

Success

How NASCAR Superstar Austin Dillon Gets His Head in the Right Place for the Daytona 500

Entrepreneur Staff
Future of Entrepreneurship

New 'Going Public' Episode: "Let It Snow!"

Going Public

Read More

Latest on United States

Setting Goals

How to Find Purpose in Your Business Projects

Chris Porteous

Chris Porteous

Finance

Sales Of Home Depot Grew 11% In Fourth Quarter

Cristian Bustos

Stocks

Is Cinedigm a Buy Under $1?

Pragya Pandey

Read More