Global Healthcare Company Organon To Stage An Event At Expo 2020 Dubai's USA Pavilion On How Innovation Is Transforming Women's Health On February 24, 2022

Global healthcare company Organon and Entrepreneur Middle East have partnered to stage a policy discussion entitled “How Innovation Is Transforming Women’s Health,” with the invitation-only event set to be held at Expo 2020 Dubai’s USA Pavillion from 3-5pm (UAE) on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The event will also be broadcast live to pre-registered online attendees- to reserve your spot, please click here.

The event will start with introductory notes from Megan Gregonis, United States Consul General to Dubai, and Meghan Hagberg, Senior Vice President, Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), and followed with a keynote address from Organon CEO Kevin Ali, who will present the impact of Organon’s innovative medicines and solutions that serve people in more than 140 markets around the world.

HRH Princess Reema Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, will also address the in-person and online audience via pre-recorded video messages.

In the ensuing panel discussion titled, Women’s Health Disrupted: How Innovation Is Transforming The Health Of Women, Tamara Pupic, Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East, will lead a conversation with H.E. Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of Public Health, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dr. Shamsa Al Awar, Chair, Obstetrics and Genecology Department, UAE University, Mazen Altaruti, President, LAMERA, Organon, Ahmed Alfi, Chairman, Sawari Ventures, and Sophie Smith, CEO, Nabta Health. The panel discussion will focus on how innovative technology is disrupting the women’s health sector. The panel will also be analyzing the trends and opportunities the women’s health sector presents, and look into the role of the private sector, especially female-founded startups, in what has been an overlooked segment of the healthcare and life sciences industry.

The in-person audience will further gain access to a networking reception at the Dubai Exhibition Centre that will be moderated by Meghan Hagberg, Senior Vice President, BCIU, and feature a special address by Kevin Ali, CEO Organon, H.E. Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of Public Health, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, H.E. Hind Mubarak Al Zaabi, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, and a series of program announcements from Organon by its Associate Vice President for the MENAT region, Ramy Koussa.

