USA Compression (USAC) Q4 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Sales Up

USA Compression Partners, LP USAC reported a fourth-quarter 2021 net loss per common unit of 9 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents, due to higher total other expenses.

- Zacks

However, the loss was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 14 cents per share. This favorable comparison was due to the partnership posting a net income of $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $1.5 million for the same period last year.

Revenues of $159.9 million were approximately 1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reading of $158.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by about 0.92% to $99.2 million from the last year’s fourth-quarter figure of $98.3 million. Moreover, the partnership’s distributable cash flow rose from $50.5 million in the prior-year quarter to $52 million.

The firm reported operating cash flow of $81 million in the quarter, down from $97.5 million generated in the prior-year quarter. Also, its gross operating margin of 68.1% declined from the year-ago period’s 68.4%.

In the fourth quarter, USA Compression Partners’ revenue-generating horsepower capacity decreased about 1.7% to 2,950,623 horsepower from the level recorded in the corresponding period of last year. Average monthly revenues per horsepower were $16.62, higher than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $16.55. USAC’s average quarterly horsepower utilization rate came in at 82.9%, lower than 83% in the year-ago period.

DCF, Capex & Balance Sheet

USA Compression Partners’ DCF available to limited partners for the fourth quarter equaled $52 million (providing 1.02X distribution coverage), up 2.9% from the year-ago level. On Jan 13, the firm announced a fourth-quarter cash distribution of 52.50 cents per unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis).

It spent $14.3 million as growth capex. The partnership’s maintenance capex amounted to $4.7 million.

As of Dec 31, 2021, USA Compression Partners had $1.97 billion of net long-term debt. Net debt-to-capitalization was 95.1%.



Guidance

For 2022, USAC projects DCF between $213 million and $233 million. It estimates adjusted EBITDA within the $406-$426 million range. Additionally, the firm expects its net income for the year in the range of $33 million-$53 million.

USA Compression Partners expressed confidence in the health of the U.S. economy and saw improved customer demand/pricing for its compression services. At the same time, the partnership cautioned about the uncertainty and moderation of activity levels by operators across the broader sector.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

USA Compression Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players from the energy space are Denbury Inc. DEN, Ranger Oil ROCC and ExxonMobil XOM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Denbury stock has rallied 70.6% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Denbury’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward three times over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DEN’s 2022 earnings is projected at $6.47 per share, which is an increase of about 154.7% from the projected year-ago earnings of $2.54.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ranger Oil’s 2022 earnings is projected at $9.29 per share, which is an increase of a massive 162.3% from the projected year-ago earnings of $3.54.

ROCC beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 25%. Ranger Oil’s stock has increased 112.7% in a year

ExxonMobil beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 5.8%. ExxonMobil stock has gone up 49.3% in a year.

XOM is valued at around $332 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ExxonMobil’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by about 15.1% over the past 60 days from $5.95 to $6.85 per share.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Denbury Inc. (DEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research