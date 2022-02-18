Alliant (LNT) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups 2022 View

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 35 cents, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings improved 45.8% from the year-ago figure.

Operating earnings per share for 2021 were $2.63, up 8.2% year over year. Full-year earnings came within the guided range of $2.61-$2.67 per share.

Revenues

Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $927 million, improving 13.5% year over year. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to strong contributions from its Electric and Gas operations.

Total revenues for 2021 were $3,669 million, up 7.4% year over year.

Operational Highlights

For the fourth quarter, the company’s retail electric and gas utility customers grew 0.8% and 0.7% year over year, respectively. Electric volumes improved 6.2% year over year due to strong power sales volume to commercial and industrial customers. Gas sold and transported volumes for the reported quarter improved 1.1% year over year due to an improvement in transportation sales volume.

Total operating expenses were $795 million for the reported quarter, increasing 12.8% from $705 million in the year-ago period. This increase was due to higher cost of electric transmission services and increased production fuel and purchased power expenses.

Operating income was $132 million, up 17.9% from $112 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses were $71 million, up 4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents were $20 million as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $54 million on Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt (excluding current portion) was $6,735 million as of Dec 31, 2021, lower than $6,769 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

For 2021, cash flow from operating activities was $582 million compared with $501 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Alliant raised its 2022 earnings guidance to the range of $2.67-$2.81 from $2.65-$2.79 per share. The guidance takes into account the company’s increased 2022 capital expenditure related to solar generation.

Alliant’s 2022 earnings per share expectation indicates an improvement from the 2021 figure of $2.63. The midpoint of the 2022 earnings guidance is $2.74, a tad lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 for the period.

Alliant plans to invest $6 billion in the 2022-2025 time period to strengthen operations.

