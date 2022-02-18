NiSource (NI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NiSource Inc. NI is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 financial results on Feb 23 before market open. NiSource delivered an earnings surprise of 10.00% in the last reported quarter.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

NiSource’s quarterly earnings are likely to benefit from strong residential demand. New gas rates effective in Maryland and Pennsylvania for different units during the fourth quarter are expected to have boosted the upcoming earnings. The Indiana Crossroads I wind project, which was operational in the fourth quarter, is also likely to boost revenues.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 38 cents, indicating an 11.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion, indicating a 21% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NI this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of -4.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Stocks to Consider Investors can consider the following players from the same industry who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle. Avista Corporation AVA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 before market open. Avista has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVA’s 2021 EPS has surged 8.42% year over year. American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. American Electric Power has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s 2022 EPS has surged 6.17% year over year. TransAlta Corporation TAC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. TransAlta has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s 2022 EPS has surged 143.07% year over year. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

