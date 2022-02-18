Lemonade (LMND) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Lemonade, Inc. LMND is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23, after market close. The company beat estimates in one of the three reported quarters of 2021 while missing in two.

Factors to Consider

Premiums are likely to have improved attributable to the diversification of business mix to higher premium products and multiple policies of customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for premium per customer is pegged at $267, indicating an increase of 25.4% from the year-ago reported number.

Lemonade projects gross earned premiums between $88 million and $89 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, given a likely improvement in in-force premium.

In-force premium in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been aided by an increase in customer base as well as an improvement in premium per customer. The company estimates in-force premium between $380 million and $384 million.

Lemonade projects revenues between $39 and $40 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $39.4 million, suggesting an increase of about 92% from the year-ago reported figure.

Expenses are expected to have increased attributable to a rise in other insurance expense, technology development, and general and administrative expense. Lemonade projects adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $50 million to $52 million for the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of $1.13, wider than a loss of 60 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lemonade this time around. This is because the stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Lemonade has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at a loss of $1.13. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Lemonade currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks from the finance sector with the perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:

National Storage Affiliate Trust NSA has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is pegged at 61 cents, indicating an increase of 32.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

National Storage delivered an earnings beat in all the three reported quarters of 2021.

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is pegged at 41 cents, indicating a decrease of 12.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Crescent Capital delivered an earnings beat in one of the three reported quarters of 2021 while missing in two.

Main Street Capital MAIN has an Earnings ESP of +4.02% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is pegged at 66 cents, indicating an increase of 11.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Main Street Capital delivered an earnings beat in all the three reported quarters of 2021.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



