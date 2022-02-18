SIMO vs. SYNA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are likely familiar with Silicon Motion (SIMO) and Synaptics (SYNA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both Silicon Motion and Synaptics have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SIMO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.80, while SYNA has a forward P/E of 17.42. We also note that SIMO has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SYNA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74.

Another notable valuation metric for SIMO is its P/B ratio of 4.10. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SYNA has a P/B of 8.28.

These metrics, and several others, help SIMO earn a Value grade of B, while SYNA has been given a Value grade of D.

Both SIMO and SYNA are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SIMO is the superior value option right now.

