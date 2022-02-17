Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Podcast: Buy the Tech Stock Pop Ahead of the 2022 Breakout

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The Super Bowl highlighted the imminent breakout of EVs and crypto into the mainstream. But with fears of rate hikes...

By
In this episode, Aaron and I talk the Super Bowl… specifically, how electric vehicles and crypto ads dominated the airwaves. It was certainly a bullish day for hypergrowth and emerging tech. On the heels of this newfound visibility, I believe that we’re on the cusp of these technologies breaking out into the mainstream… but there’s still time to beat the boom!

The only potential roadblock is what the Federal Reserve will — or won’t — do when it comes to inflation.

I delve into this fear and talk about the possible outcomes. If the Fed does hike as much as we’ve heard, we’re in for an ugly few years. But the Fed’s got smarts, so try not to panic yet.

With this fear swirling, investors have decided to bet against long-term assets, and we’re seeing the short interest in small-cap stocks catalyze into what could be Short-Squeeze Mania.

Brace yourself!

And speaking of long-term assets, Aaron and I talk about how to play offense — and defense — in your portfolio to endure a potentially volatile market. I’ll also spill the tea on a potential a housing bubble and what to look out for when it comes to success in the stock market.

