Business Supply Scams

Make sure you're too savvy to become a victim.

August 15, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Watch out! As an entrepreneur, you are a target for one of the most common--and potentially most costly--business scams: telemarketing con artists selling overpriced, poor-quality office supplies. Here are some tips to protect your business.

The Federal Trade Commission requires telemarketers to disclose that it's a sales call, who they are and the total cost of what they're selling--so don't be afraid to ask.

Make sure your employees are scam-aware and establish a procedure for handling such calls.

Keep track of all orders, and limit the number of staff who are allowed to order.

If you receive merchandise you didn't order--and the seller cannot prove you did-you can keep the materials and are not obligated to pay.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need