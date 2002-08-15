Business Supply Scams
Watch out! As an entrepreneur, you are a target for one of the most common--and potentially most costly--business scams: telemarketing con artists selling overpriced, poor-quality office supplies. Here are some tips to protect your business.
- The Federal Trade Commission requires telemarketers to disclose that it's a sales call, who they are and the total cost of what they're selling--so don't be afraid to ask.
- Make sure your employees are scam-aware and establish a procedure for handling such calls.
- Keep track of all orders, and limit the number of staff who are allowed to order.
- If you receive merchandise you didn't order--and the seller cannot prove you did-you can keep the materials and are not obligated to pay.
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need