Mednax's (MD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Mednax, Inc. MD reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. The bottom line improved 127.3% year over year.

MD’s results gained momentum from improved revenues and a rise in patient volume.

- Zacks

Quarterly Update

Mednax’s revenues rose 3% year over year to $499 million in the fourth quarter, courtesy of higher patient volumes. The top line beat the consensus mark by 19.6%.

Same-unit revenues increased 17.6% year over year, benefited by net acquisition activity. Same-unit revenues attributable to patient volume improved 6.3% year over year.

Total operating expenses increased 12% year over year to $430.5 million in the quarter under review due to higher practise salaries and benefits, practise supplies and operating expenses plus general and administrative expenses.

General and administrative expenses of $59 million increased 7.9% year over year.Mednax’s interest expense slumped 39.2% year over year to $16.6 million as a result of redemption of its 5.25% senior notes with an outstanding principle amount of $750 million due 2023.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA of $81 million increased 39% year over year.

2022 Outlook

On a preliminary basis, MD expects its 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to be at least $270 million.

Financial Update (as of Dec 31, 2021)

MD exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $387 million, which plunged from the 2020-end level of $1.12 billion.

Total assets of $2.72 billion decreased 20.7% from the figure at 2020 end.

Mednax’s total debt amounted to $1 billion, which plunged 42.4% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2020.

Cash flow generated from operating activities totaled $75 million in the fourth quarter, which declined 8.8% year over year.

The quarter also saw that Mednax has no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility size of $600 million.

Ful-Year Update

Revenues for the year increased 10.4% year over year to $1.91 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 also improved 20.7% from the 2020 reported figure. For the year ended Dec 31, 2021, MD reported an Adjusted EPS of $1.63, up 71.6% year over year.

Zacks Rank

Mednax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Among other players from the medical space that have reported fourth-

quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC beat respective estimates, while HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA missed the same.

UnitedHealth reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.48 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. The bottom line increased 77.8% year over year on revenue growth.

Tenet Healthcare reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings of $2.70 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year, both by 73.1%. THC’s results gained from reduced expenses and operational excellence.

HCA Healthcare's fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $4.42 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. However, the bottom line improved 7% year over year on higher revenues.

HCA witnessed solid patient volumes in the quarter.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Free Stock Analysis Report



MEDNAX, Inc. (MD): Free Stock Analysis Report



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research