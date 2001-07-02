Should You Go Back to School?

Options beyond getting your MBA.

Your business can only be as good as you are, so you need to work harder on yourself than on your business. That means you should continually go to school and learn. This effort doesn't necessarily have to be on the scale of enrolling in an MBA program at a prestigious university. It could entail something as simple as sharpening your writing skills for business letters, or brushing up on your phone etiquette. Staying up to date on new technology may also keep you one step ahead of the competition.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business