Exact Sciences (EXAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed at $74.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had lost 1.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.92%.

Exact Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of -$0.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 911.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $473.1 million, up 1.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Exact Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

