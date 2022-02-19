On The Go: Acer Swift X

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Acer’s ultra-portable Swift X laptop, weighing in at just 3.09 lbs (1.4 kg), packs a 12th Gen Intel Core processor with up to 12 cores and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU.

But despite all the power inside, its 0.7-inch aluminum chassis gives it a thin profile. Meanwhile, a fan, an air inlet keyboard, and dual heat pipes help to keep the device cool during peak performance.

The 14-inch model runs on Windows 11 and features narrow bezels, thereby allowing for up to a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio. Get things done with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports for fast data transfers, as well as a fingerprint reader for easy login with Windows Hello.

Plus, Swift X gives you up to 16 GB of memory and 2 TB of SSD storage that will allow you to access your work even when you’re on the go.

