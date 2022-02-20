The Digital Pharmacist

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While talking about his entrepreneurial stint, Siddharth Shah recalls, “I dreamt of creating India’s leading digital healthcare platform while still pursuing my MBA at IIM Ahmedabad. I started my first company, dialhealth.com back in 2012. It offered consultation services with doctors and medicine delivery to consumers, via nearby pharmacies.” With the learnings of his first venture dialhealth.com, Shah along with his cofounders started the digital healthcare platform - API Holdings. The intent was to build an integrated health ecosystem, to provide affordable healthcare across India, in each village, town, city – across every zip code. API Holdings has been able to create impact on the ground, and bring affordable healthcare to all.

Talking about their work during the Covid period, Shah says, “Our platforms were operational 24x7 through the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, we rallied our platforms to be operational 24x7. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we took active measures to promote health and safety and social distancing efforts, including health and safety measures such as executing work-from-home arrangements for all our employees during the lockdowns, with significant upgrades and overhauls made to our in-house systems to support the work-from-home arrangements. However, with all of this, we were live 24x7.” Looking that they were live 24x7, they were called upon to be partners in the War Room instituted by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to tackle COVID. Their Docon platform was used as the de-facto medical platform by Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai. Their partners handled a significant demand surge as consumers and pharmacies turned towards digital platforms to serve their requirements.

Sharing his vision, Shah states, “My vision is to make API Holdings the largest digital healthcare platform in India, which will act as a holistic healthcare ecosystem for every Indian, across the length and breadth of India.”