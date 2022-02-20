The Executive Selection: COS

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With an aim to look at “contemporary culture though a fashion lens,” the Autumn/Winter21 collection by COS boasts of dandy, staple pieces to add to your wardrobe.

COS COS AW21

You’ll probably recognize the classics, which have been enhanced by the fluidity of movement through draped, layered styles, and oversized fits. Inspired by jacquard fabric and earthy tones, along with its signature minimalist aesthetic, pieces are paired with essentials for an understated, relaxed ensemble.

Made from repurposed and organic materials, this selection of garments is made for an intentional wardrobe.

Related: The Executive Selection: Briar Prestidge