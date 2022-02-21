Antler India Invests In InvactMetaversity

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Antler India has invested an undisclosed amount in InvactMetaversity, a platform built at the intersection of education and Web3, as part of a $5 million Seed round.

Antler India invested alongside other global institutional investors like Arkam Ventures, Picus Capita, M Venture Partners, BECO Capital and 2am VC.

The company provides employability-focused training to help the workforce realign with the digital world and secure themselves jobs in high-growth tech companies.

“Metaverse is a concept that stands at a cusp where it will be a lead factor in transforming the educational landscape. We will use this investment to bolster the product and technology team for the metaversity platform, build a virtual-first curriculum and expand into Europe and the US,” said Manish Maheshwari, founder and CEO at Invact.

“We believe it is time for a new generation of edtech platforms built in India for the world and especially ones that will offer life-altering outcomes through upskilling and premium employability with a superior pedagogical approach. We also believe such platforms will harness the power of Web3 and the metaverse to create entirely new interactions and truly global communities. Edtech and Web3 are both areas we have invested in for a long time,” said Nitin Sharma, partner and co-founder at Antler India.

