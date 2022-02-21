Are These Medical Stocks a Great Value Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is PetIQ (PETQ). PETQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.70 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.19. Over the last 12 months, PETQ's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.08 and as low as 11.70, with a median of 16.96.

Investors should also recognize that PETQ has a P/B ratio of 2.07. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.70. PETQ's P/B has been as high as 5.13 and as low as 2.07, with a median of 2.99, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that PETQ has a P/CF ratio of 16.01. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.60. Over the past year, PETQ's P/CF has been as high as 22.40 and as low as -39.83, with a median of -20.53.

Investors could also keep in mind Perrigo (PRGO), an Medical - Products stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Perrigo is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.86. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 23.19 and average PEG ratio of 1.91.

PRGO's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 19.84 and as low as 9.48, with a median of 15.64, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 10.37 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 9.51, all within the past year.

Additionally, Perrigo has a P/B ratio of 0.98 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.70. For PRGO, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.25, as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.03 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in PetIQ and Perrigo strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PETQ and PRGO look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

