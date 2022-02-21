Is Dunelm Group (DNLMY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dunelm Group (DNLMY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dunelm Group is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dunelm Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNLMY's full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DNLMY has moved about 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 9.4% on average. This means that Dunelm Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN). The stock has returned 12.5% year-to-date.

For Cedar Fair, L.P. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dunelm Group belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.3% so far this year, so DNLMY is performing better in this area.

Cedar Fair, L.P. however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved -2.1% so far this year.

Dunelm Group and Cedar Fair, L.P. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

