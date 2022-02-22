Jalan Kalrock Consortium Appoints Vipula Gunatilleka As CFO Of Jet Airways

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the successful resolution applicant and new proposed promoters of Jet Airways, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vipula Gunatilleka as chief financial officer (CFO). Gunatilleka will be joining from March 1, 2022.

Gunatilleka was the CEO of SriLankan Airlines until January 2022 and led the national carrier during the pandemic. Prior to joining SriLankan Airlines, Gunatilleka was the CFO and board member of TAAG Angola Airlines from November 2015 to July 2018 under Emirates Management.

“We are excited to welcome Vipula Gunatilleka to our young and energetic team. Vipula is an aviation expert and regarded as a turnaround specialist in the industry. He has been shortlisted after a rigorous process run by our executive team over the last several months. I am certain Vipula will be an asset to the organization and will provide the necessary vision to revive the operations of Jet Airways as per the plans of the Consortium,” said Ankit Jalan, member of the monitoring committee of Jet Airways and part of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

“I am very excited to join the company and I look forward to contributing my knowledge. We will capitalize on the strong brand value which Jet Airways has in the market and use it to rebuild the lost ground,” said Gunatilleka.

Gunatilleka qualified as a chartered accountant in the year 1987 and later finished his MBA from the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Jet Airways is an aviation brand in India and the oldest private airline with a history of more than 25 years. Jet Airways underwent the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Indian Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code from 20 June 2019 to 22 June 2021. Jalan Kalrock Consortium will be the new promoters of Jet Airways. Jet Airways is being re-established under the new management of Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital Partners, said a statement.