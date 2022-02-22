V-Ensure Pharma Raises INR 130 Crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, on Tuesday invested in V-Ensure Pharma Technologies in a transaction valued at INR 130 crore. The round was led by Investcorp along with participation from Asia-based private investment firm, Tanas Capital.

This investment will fund V-Ensure’s objective of pursuing growth opportunities across North America, Europe and other global markets for the development and launch of its products. The investment also reinforces Investcorp’s commitment to invest in market-leading business services, information technology and healthcare businesses in India and accelerate their expansion and competitive positioning globally, said a statement.

“As our first pharmaceutical deal in India, we are confident that healthcare globally will continue to be center stage for the future. V- Ensure is a renowned name among India-based pharmaceutical research organizations which aims to tap global markets with its own products. Investcorp’s global presence and knowledge will potentially help V-Ensure as they look to establish their presence directly in the US market. We look forward to this partnership and supporting the company in scaling its operations, both in India and globally, drawing upon our global mid-market expertise,” said Gaurav Sharma, head of private equity of Investcorp India.

“We are delighted to partner with Investcorp as we expand our business from a CRO to a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. We will continue to deliver patient centric solutions through our proprietary technology and competence in developing complex generics for regulated markets. With the backing of Investcorp’s experienced team and global network, we believe that we will be well positioned to significantly accelerate our growth. I look forward to a successful partnership with Investcorp,” said Satyanarayana Vemula, CEO of V-Ensure.

Investcorp has been active in the mid-market private equity space in India since 2019, investing across the healthcare, business services, financial services, consumer and retail, and technology sectors, said a statement.