Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

CROX and APA made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on February 22, 2022

Here are two stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



