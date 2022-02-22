Everything We Know About Britney Spears' Record-Breaking Book Deal So Far

Over the past several years, the world put Britney Spears back in the public eye with the #FreeBritney movement, resulting in the end of her 13-year conservatorship with her father. Now, the performer is set to tell her side of the story in a book.

According to Page Six, Spears landed a $15 million book deal with publishing company Simon & Schuster after a bidding war. And although numerous documentaries and articles have detailed her story, this will give the pop star a chance to chronicle her journey in her words.

An unprecedented book deal

Fifteen million is no small amount, especially in the publishing world. Spears' massive book deal is one of the most expensive celebrity book deals ever, and the highest of any nonfiction book from a musician. By comparison, Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run, the second-highest book deal for a musician, went for $10 million in 2016.

Other top nonfiction book deals include the $15 million former president Bill Clinton landed for his 2004 autobiography My Life, as well as Barack and Michelle Obama’s combined $60 million book deal.

The book deal could significantly impact Spears' net worth, which Forbes estimates to be around $60 million. Although this might be a huge sum for the average person, it's relatively low compared to other pop singers. In comparison, Jessica Simpson's estimated net worth is $110 million, and Jennifer Lopez's is $150 million. Spears' net worth further pales in comparison to major pop stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, who are worth an estimated $420 million and $365 million respectively.

Setting the record straight

Spears will likely use the book as an opportunity to detail the past 13 years of her life and conservatorship, especially because she doesn't seem to be pleased with the way her sister Jamie Lynn Spears portrayed her while promoting her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said. In a cease and desist letter to her sister, Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart wrote that although she hasn't read the book, she was "shocked to see how [Jamie has] exploited her for monetary gain.”

“As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else. Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory,” Rosengart's letter warned Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney Spears has also been public with her anger over her sister's memoir, often using social media as a way to shame her sister.

Although the exact contents of Spears' book are still under wraps, readers are eagerly anticipating the pop star's retelling of her tumultuous journey. After all, the pop star has hinted that she has potentially scathing information to share.

"Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!" she wrote in an Instagram post.

