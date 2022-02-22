What's in the Offing for Planet Fitness' (PLNT) Q4 Earnings?

Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 47.1%.

Q4 Estimates

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has moved north by 8.3% to 26 cents over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates an increase of 52.9% from 17 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $179.6 million, suggesting growth of 34.3% from the year-ago reported figure of $133.8 million.

Factors to Note

The company’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from rise in membership sign-ups, strategic partnerships and international expansion. Focus on digitalization initiatives also bodes well. Meanwhile, the company has been witnessing solid traffic in its digital platform from both existing and non-existing members, particularly for iFit content.

The company’s to-be-reported quarter's results are likely to reflect benefits from an increase in equipment revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for equipment segment revenues is pegged at $61 million, suggesting growth of 117.9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corporate-owned Stores segment’s revenues stands at $43.4 million, indicating an improvement of 11.6% year over year.

For 2021, the company expects revenues in the range of $570 million to $580 million, up from the prior estimate of $530-$540 million. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 is estimated between $210 million and $220 million, up from the prior expectation of $200-$210 million.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Planet Fitness this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. That is not the case here, as you will see.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Planet Fitness is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

PlayAGS, Inc. AGS has an Earnings ESP of +38.68% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of AGS have gained 3.6% in the past three months. AGS’ earnings beat the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 33.3%.

NeoGames S.A. NGMS has an Earnings ESP of +15.79% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Shares of NeoGames have declined 27.9% in the past year. NGMS’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 165.8%.

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN has an Earnings ESP of +5.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Shares of Vail Resorts have dropped 12.4% in the past year. MTN’s earnings topped the consensus mark in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19%.

