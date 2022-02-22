Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Autodesk ADSK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 24.

- Zacks

The company anticipates revenues between $1.185 billion and $1.2 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.19 billion, suggesting growth of 14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Autodesk projects non-GAAP earnings to be $1.41-$1.47 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $1.43 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 21.2%.

Autodesk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%.

Factors to Note

Accelerated digital transformation across all industries has been driving demand for Autodesk’s cloud solutions. The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid growth in subscription revenues amid accelerated migration to cloud by customers.

Robust adoption of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT product family is expected to have favored the company’s top-line performance in the quarter to be reported.

Autodesk Construction Cloud solution has been witnessing steady traction with owners, general contractors and subcontractors across the construction industry, which is anticipated to have favored the top line. In September 2021, Autodesk announced that more than 350,000 worldwide projects are leveraging Autodesk Construction Cloud to create highly-competent preconstruction workflows.

Gains from Autodesk Build, a field management solution launched in February 2021, and part of Autodesk Construction Cloud may have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter's top line.

Incremental gains from uptake of BuildingConnected, a construction management offering that centralizes and streamlines the bidding process as well as comprises the Autodesk Construction Cloud builders network, is likely to get reflected in the fourth-quarter top line.

Synergies from the buyout of Innovyze, a leader in water infrastructure software, augur well. It is likely to have strengthened Autodesk’s position in the end-to-end water infrastructure solutions’ space.

During the last reported quarter’s conference call, Autodesk stated that it intends to optimize facility costs reducing its worldwide real estate footprint by 20% and focus more on transformation toward a hybrid workforce. This strategy is aimed at improving the company’s capital deployment to accelerate growth.

The company is likely to have gained from robust performance of the Enterprise Business Agreements (“EBA”) program. This is anticipated to have boosted Autodesk’s remaining performance obligation (“RPO”) growth rates in the quarter to be reported.

However, headwinds from supply chain disruption and eventual inflationary pressures, pandemic dynamics, labor shortage, and country-specific challenges like that of Architecture, Engineering and Construction (“AEC”) product margins in China might have impacted Autodesk’s fourth-quarter performance.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Autodesk this season. Per Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Autodesk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00 % and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Per our model, Cushman & Wakefield CWK, Nielsen NLSN and Jones Lang LaSalle JLL have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Cushman & Wakefield has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +6.45%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 110.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter earnings of Cushman & Wakefield is pegged at 62 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 44.2%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.66 billion, indicating a decline of 17.1% year over year.

Nielsen is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 28. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.78%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 25.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nielsen’s quarterly earnings stands at 36 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 32.1%. Its quarterly revenues are estimated to decrease 46.3% year over year to $897.6 million.

Jones Lang LaSalle has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +9.23%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 28. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 128.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $6.68 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 26.3%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $5.51 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 13.7%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research