Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
R, SUN, and HSIC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on February 22nd, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
Ryder System R: This integrated logistics and transportation solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (StrongBuy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
Ryder System has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ryder System, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Sunoco SUN: This distribution of motor fuel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Henry Schein HSIC: This leading distributor of health care products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.52% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus
Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote
Henry Schein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.17, compared with 24.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Henry Schein, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
5 Habits Every CEO Should Avoid to Be a Remarkable Leader
-
Great Resignation or Great Redirection?
-
'We Kissed a Lot of Frogs.' Kris Jenner on How She Built an Empire and Her Advice For Aspiring Entrepreneurs
-
Why We Choke Under Pressure and How to Avoid It, According to a Cognitive Scientist
-
How This 'Accidental Entrepreneur' Is Taking on Legacy Floral Companies and Disrupting the Industry
-
2 Keys to Improving Leaders' Mental and Emotional Wellbeing
-
Why 'Proximity Bias' Keeps Leaders From Excelling in the Era of Remote Work