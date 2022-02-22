Viatris (VTRS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Viatris VTRS, a global healthcare company, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 28.

The company was formed in 2020 through the combination of Mylan and Upjohn. It beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.3%. In the last reported quarter, the company exceeded expectations by 15.12%.

Factors to Consider

Viatris reports segment information based on markets and geography — Developed Markets, Emerging Markets, JANZ (Japan, Australia, and New Zealand) and Greater China.

Net sales from Developed markets were up 23% in the previous quarter, driven by the addition of the Upjohn business. This trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Sales from Emerging Markets were up 68% in the previous quarter and are likely to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by net sales from the Upjohn business and new product sales.

Sales from JANZ grew 79% in the previous quarter. The fourth quarter is likely to have seen a sequential increase.

Sales from Greater China markets have also likely witnessed growth owing to the Upjohn business. Sales in the previous quarter came in at $566.8 million. The fourth quarter is likely to have seen sequential growth.

Brands performed better than management expectations in the previous quarter, driven by products such as Lipitor, Influvac, Viagra, and EpiPen. A similar or better performance might have been witnessed by the company in the to-be-reported quarter. Generics, which includes diversified product forms such as extended-release oral solids, injectables, transdermals and topicals, performed better than expectations in the previous quarter, driven primarily by COVID-19 related products. This trend is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter too.

In November, Viatris and Biocon Biologics Ltd. announced that Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, the first interchangeable biosimilar product, was launched in the United States.

In the complex generics and biosimilars franchise, growth in biosimilars was offset by anticipated competition in select complex generics products. A similar trend is likely to have prevailed in the quarter.

In 2020, Viatris announced a widespread global restructuring program to achieve synergies. Last quarter, management stated that it is on track to realize approximately $500 million of cost synergies in 2021 and achieve at least $1 billion of cost synergies by 2023. Further updates on the same are expected on the call.

Other Updates

Earlier in the month, Viatris announced that its subsidiary, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., has received approval from the FDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05%, the first generic version of Restasis, developed by Allergan, an AbbVie ABBV company. Viatris indicated that Mylan Pharmaceuticals plans to launch the drug immediately.

AbbVie recorded $1.2 billion as revenues from Restasis sales for 2021.

Share Price Performance

Viatris’ stock has lost 3.3% in the year so far compared with the industry’s decline of 58.9%.



Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Viatris this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Viatris is +2.19%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



