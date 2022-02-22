Zacks.com featured highlights include Stonex Group, Danaos, Concentrix, Allegheny Technologies and Build-A-Bear Workshop

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 22, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Stonex Group Inc. SNEX, Danaos Corp. DAC, Concentrix Corp. CNXC, Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI and Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. BBW.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid Severe Volatility

U.S. stock markets have been witnessing severe volatility almost daily since mid-January. The anticipation of a tougher-than-expected stand by the Fed in March to combat soaring inflation has dented investors’ confidence significantly.

The consumer price index for January rose 7.5% year over year, leading a large section of economists and financial researchers to predict a 50 basis-point hike in the benchmark lending rate in March instead of the market’s expectation of a 25 basis-point hike.

Some investment bankers have also said that the central bank may raise the interest rate seven times this year with a magnitude of 25 basis points each time. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note climbed more than 2%. The yield was 1.5% at the beginning of 2022.

The situation worsened after the White House warned on Feb 11 that Russia might enter the geographical territory of Ukraine soon. Any American still in Ukraine should leave “immediately,” the White House said.

On Feb 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that some Russian military units had started returning to the barracks after completing the drills near the Ukraine border. However, on Feb 16, NATO told Russia that there was no evidence that its troops were moving back. Instead, NATO accused Russia of increasing the deployment of its forces near the Ukraine broader.

Despite economic and political conflicts several stocks have gained in the past four weeks. Notable among them are — Stonex Group Inc., Danaos Corp., Concentrix Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc. and Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc..

Here’s How We Arrived at the Picks

We have primarily targeted stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

