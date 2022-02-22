Expeditors (EXPD) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Expeditors International of Washington’s EXPD fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.66 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02. The bottom line surged more than 100% year over year. Results benefited from higher airfreight tonnage volumes.



Total revenues of $5,396.3 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,257 million and also increased significantly year over year. Higher revenues across all segments boosted the top line.

While airfreight tonnage volumes increased 13%, ocean container volumes decreased 4% in the reported quarter. Operating income soared more than 100% to $624 million in the fourth quarter on the back of higher revenues. Total operating expenses escalated 76.8% to $4.77 billion.

During 2021, Expeditors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), repurchased 4.4 million shares at an average price of $117.54 per share. It exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.73 billion compared with $1.53 billion at the end of 2020.

Airfreight Services revenues increased 68% year over year to $2.29 billion in the fourth quarter. Ocean Freight and Ocean Services revenues skyrocketed more than 100% to $1.89 billion. Customs Brokerage and Other Services revenues climbed 39.9% year over year to $1.21 billion.

Sectorial Snapshots

Let’s take a look at some of the other earnings releases by companies within the Zacks Transportation sector.

GATX Corporation GATX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 11 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.58 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. The bottom line surged more than 200% year over year.

GATX’s total revenues of $321 million increased 5.3% year over year, mainly on a 5.2% rise in lease revenues, which came in at $288.4 million. Lease revenues contributed 89.8% to the top line. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Werner Enterprises WERN, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The bottom line rose 27% on a year-over-year basis.

Werner’s total revenues of $765.2 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.1 million. The top line increased 23.4% on a year-over-year basis, primarily on higher revenues in the Truckload Transportation Services and Logistics segments.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.74 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. However, the bottom line surged 61.1% year over year.

C.H. Robinson’s total revenues of $6,501.8 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,190.8 million. The top line jumped 42.9% year over year owing to higher pricing and volumes across most of the company’s service lines.

