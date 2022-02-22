Top Stock Picks for Week of February 21, 2022

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co TSM is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry.One Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Taiwan Semiconductor. The consensus estimate for TSMC's current year EPS has increased 10.7% over the past three months. Its cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities are unrivaled, working at an atomic level that no other fabricator can match. Amid this global chip shortage, TSM is the best-positioned and safest way to play an impending 2022 chip rally. The world's largest semiconductor contractor released its 2021 year-ending earnings, and its stock proceeded to take flight with impressive growth fundamentals fueling its rally. TSM continues to prove to the investing world that it is so much more than just a third-party chip fabricator, with proven boundless organic growth that never fails to impress analysts' swelling expectations.

Datto Holding Corp. MSP provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.1%. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 20.8%. While that for the next year is up 13.2%. MSP delivered an earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The stock appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. Investors have been betting on Datto Holding Corp. because of its solid estimate revisions.

