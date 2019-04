One reason the tax break could hurt you in the end.

July 6, 2001 1 min read

Under current law, taking a home office deduction can prevent you from having a tax-free rollover of the capital gain when you sell your home. If you plan to sell your home within three years of starting your home business, think twice about qualifying for a home office deduction. Get advice from a knowledgeable tax professional.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need