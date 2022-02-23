Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

MRO, APA, and CROX made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on February 23, 2022

This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Marathon Oil MRO: This leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

