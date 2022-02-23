Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 23rd
MRO, APA, and CROX made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on February 23, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:
Marathon Oil MRO: This leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote
Marathon Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Marathon Oil Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Marathon Oil Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote
APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation Price and Consensus
APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote
APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
APA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
