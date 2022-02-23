Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Marathon Oil MRO: This leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

