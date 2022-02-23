New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd
AMN, AN, BAK, CBOE, and TPH have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 23, 2022.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This travel healthcare staffing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus
AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote
AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
Braskem BAK: This largest petrochemical operator in Latin America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus
Cboe Global Markets CBOE: This one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote
Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus
Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
