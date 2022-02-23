Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd

AMN, AN, BAK, CBOE, and TPH have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 23, 2022.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This travel healthcare staffing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Braskem BAK: This largest petrochemical operator in Latin America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus

 

Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus

Braskem S.A. price-consensus-chart | Braskem S.A. Quote

Cboe Global Markets CBOE: This one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout. 

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Braskem S.A. (BAK): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Leadership

What You Should Do If a Valuable Employee Decides to Quit

Vasily Voropaev

Vasily Voropaev

Entrepreneurs

3 Strategies That Helped Me Develop 13 Streams of Income

Maurice Pennington
Future of Entrepreneurship

The Investing Strategy That Can Lower Risk in Your Portfolio

Jay Lipman

Read More