New Strong Sell Stocks for February 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Acasti Pharma ACST is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 27.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Altice USA ATUS is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Acasti Pharma, Inc. (ACST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research