Company News for Feb 23, 2022

Shares of Medtronic plc MDT jumped 3.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 per share.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s CNP shares gained 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share.

Shares of Westlake Corporation WLK rose 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.98 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62 per share.

CVR Energy, Inc.’s CVI shares fell 6.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 loss of $0.20 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

- Zacks

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Westlake Corp. (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Medtronic PLC (MDT): Free Stock Analysis Report



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research