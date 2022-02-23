Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Company News for Feb 23, 2022

Companies in The News Are: MDT,CNP,WLK,CVI

By
  • Shares of Medtronic plc MDT jumped 3.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 per share.
  • CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s CNP shares gained 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share.
  • Shares of Westlake Corporation WLK rose 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.98 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62 per share.
  • CVR Energy, Inc.’s CVI shares fell 6.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 loss of $0.20 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share.


