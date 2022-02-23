Are These Consumer Staples Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is MEDIFAST (MED). MED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.70, which compares to its industry's average of 19.06. Over the last 12 months, MED's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.48 and as low as 10.70, with a median of 15.51.

Finally, investors should note that MED has a P/CF ratio of 12.46. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.37. MED's P/CF has been as high as 29.61 and as low as 12.46, with a median of 17.39, all within the past year.

Premier Foods (PRRFY) may be another strong Food - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. PRRFY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Additionally, Premier Foods has a P/B ratio of 0.79 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.26. For PRRFY, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.91, as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.78 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in MEDIFAST and Premier Foods strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MED and PRRFY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

