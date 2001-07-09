Learning to speak effectively can only boost your business.

Step one is to promote yourself as an expert in your field. Start out speaking to business and civic groups. Volunteer to speak at a conference or industry trade show, or offer free seminars. The key is to get experience speaking in front of groups of people.

Once you get the opportunity to speak in public, make sure you do it well. Preparation is key. Know your audience; it helps you personalize your message. Don't ramble; make sure you organize your thoughts. And rehearse, rehearse, rehearse. Practice does make perfect.

Now sure why you should do this? Once you fine-tune your public speaking, you'll be better at conducting meetings, making sales presentations and negotiating with clients, suppliers and bankers.

