Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): Time to Buy?

Investors might want to bet on Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

- Zacks

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.27 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +958.33%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has increased 30.93% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $5.56 per share represents a change of -8.85% from the year-ago number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 6.01%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares have added 52.1% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research