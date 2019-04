Your likes and dislikes can help you decide on your business.

July 11, 2001 1 min read

Is there a household chore that drives you up the wall? Common sources of frustration or irritation are great idea generators.

Your hobbies may also lead you to business ideas. If tennis is your game, perhaps you can think of a product that makes serving a snap. If that sounds too technical, look around the courts and see if there's a service players would pay for.

