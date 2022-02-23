Entergy (ETR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Entergy's (ETR) Q4 adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6% and also improve 7% year over year.
Entergy Corporation ETR reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 8.6%. The reported figure also increased 7% from 71 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Entergy reported GAAP earnings of $1.28 per share compared with $1.93 a year ago.
Entergy reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.02 for full-year 2021, which increased 6.4% from $5.66 reported in 2020 and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.98 by 0.7%.
Total Revenues
Entergy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $2.72 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion by 11%. Further, revenues increased 14.8% from $2.37 billion in the year-ago quarter due to higher Electric and Natural gas revenues.
In 2021, ETR generated sales worth $11.74 billion, up 16.1% from the year-ago figure. Sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.50 billion by 2.1%.
Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote
Segment Results
Utility:The segment’s adjusted quarterly earnings came in at $1.09 per share compared with $1.03 in the prior-year quarter.
Parent & Other:The segment incurred a loss of 33 cents per share compared with a loss of 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $2.38 billion, up 7.2% from $2.22 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income during the quarter totaled $341.6 million up a whopping 124.6% from $152.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expenses were $220.9 million, up 6.3% from $207.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
As of Dec 31, 2021, total retail customers served by the company increased 1% to 2.98 million.
Financial Highlights
As of Dec 31, 2021, Entergy had cash and cash equivalents of $442.6 million compared with $1,759.1 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt was $24.84 billion as of Dec 31, 2021 compared with $21.21 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.
In 2021, the company generated cash from operating activities of $2,300.7 million compared with cash generated from operating activities of $2,689.9 million in 2020.
Guidance for 2022
For 2022, Entergy currently expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $6.15-$6.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is currently pegged at $6.33 per share, which is higher than $6.30, the midpoint of the guided range.
Zacks Rank
Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Utility Releases
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 13.9%. The bottom line also improved 24.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.50 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 7.1%. CNP boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 4.7%.
DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating EPS of $1.05, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 11.7%. The bottom line also increased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.03 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE Energy’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.94 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. DTE boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6%.
PG&E Corporation PCG reported adjusted operating EPS of 28 cents for the fourth quarter of 2021, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG&E Corporation’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. PCG boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.5%.
Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Entergy Corporation (ETR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG): Free Stock Analysis Report
DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
5 Habits Every CEO Should Avoid to Be a Remarkable Leader
-
Great Resignation or Great Redirection?
-
'We Kissed a Lot of Frogs.' Kris Jenner on How She Built an Empire and Her Advice For Aspiring Entrepreneurs
-
Why We Choke Under Pressure and How to Avoid It, According to a Cognitive Scientist
-
How This 'Accidental Entrepreneur' Is Taking on Legacy Floral Companies and Disrupting the Industry
-
2 Keys to Improving Leaders' Mental and Emotional Wellbeing
-
Why 'Proximity Bias' Keeps Leaders From Excelling in the Era of Remote Work