Know when it's time to stop being homebased.

July 12, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Knowing when to move from your home office can be vital to your business. Here are some signs to watch for: 1.) Being in a commercial location or outside office will help your business grow, 2.) your current revenue will pay for the additional cost, or 3.) your family situation detracts from your ability to do business.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need