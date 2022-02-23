SQM (SQM) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed the most recent trading day at $59.81, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chemicals company had gained 12.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

SQM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SQM is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 288%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.01 billion, up 96.82% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.5% higher. SQM is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, SQM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.49, so we one might conclude that SQM is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that SQM has a PEG ratio of 0.37 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

