When to See a Lawyer

When it comes to certain legal matters, you don't want to go it alone.

July 13, 2001 1 min read

Often it's smart to consult with an attorney. Here are a few examples:

Written agreements: Do your lease agreements and purchase contracts indicate the specific duties and expectations of each party?

Licensing and ordinances: Do you need to be licensed or bonded? Is liability insurance required?

Business structure: Should you incorporate or stay a sole proprietorship?

Employer-employee relations: Are you familiar with the laws that govern hiring employees? Do you need an employee handbook?

Partnerships: If you don't have a partnership agreement in place, you could lose your business.

Don't be penny-wise and pound-foolish when it comes to your business's future. A little legal advice can go a long way.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ